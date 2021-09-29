Brownwood's Citizens National Bank breaks ground on renovation

Citizens National Bank held a groundbreaking Tuesday morning for the exterior and interior renovation that's planned for the 41-year-old building at 1 Carnegie St. in Brownwood.

Also Tuesday, the bank — which was established in 1934 — celebrated its 86th birthday.

Bank officers and members of the bank’s board of directors joined other guests for the celebration in the lobby and the groundbreaking outside.

The Cincinnati, Ohio architectural firm DEI is the designer of the renovation, which is expected to take eight months. The renovation will consist of:

• The commercial lane in the drive-thru will be expanded and new exterior lighting and equipment will be installed. The exterior of the drive-thru will have new canopies.

• A new storage building will be built on the empty lot behind the drive-thru and the parking lot will be expanded.

• The marble-crete on the bank’s exterior will be removed and replaced with stucco and austin stone, and the bank name and logo will be in green.

• The interior renovation will consist of new window coverings, paint, carpet and furniture.

Many historical features will be kept including the marble and brass tables, brass clock with stained glass dial, safe from Coggin Brothers and the “weeping bench” from the Depression era.

A new and larger board room will be built and the remodeled executive lounge can be used by community organizations.

“This is our 86th anniversary and this is also the groundbreaking for our bank renovation,” bank president J.D. Johnson said. “The board has decided that it needs a facelift. It’s a pretty exciting moment where we get to celebrate our proud history and our bright future.”

Bank CEO John Guest said the renovation will begin on the outside of the building.

“Our building was built in 1980, and by today’s standards it’s kind of plain on the outside,” Guest said. “We’re going to dress it up with some new rock and put a new stucco covering over it, add a little color here and there.

“We’ll be renovating our drive-thru. We’ll be putting a storage building up over there by the drive-thru. We’re going to renovate the inside. It won’t be quite as extensive as the outside but we’ll have new carpet and new furniture.

“We’ll have new teller equipment. Everything will be modernized.”

Calvin Fryar, chairman of the bank’s board of directors, said the renovation will be “for the betterment of Brownwood. Why we’re doing this is for our customers and associates who have worked with us. The objective is to have the best facility and technology that can be available.

“I think one thing that’s real unique about our bank is that we’re 80-something years old, established in 1934. We’re one of the few you’ll ever see that still has the same name. It’s locally owned and we plan to be locally owned from now on. I think one thing that proves that is five of our present directors are second generation directors.”

According to a history provided by the Citizens National Bank:

Citizens National bank was initially chartered in 1906 and opened at the corner of Baker and Center.

On April 1, 1929 the bank was moved to a new six-story building at the corner of Lee Street and Center Avenue.

The move was performed by three transfer companies in a matter of hours. The 6,000-pound safe and other valuables were guarded during the move by Sheriff M.H. Denman and his deputies. The copper and brass outdoor clock was also moved and installed on the corner of the exterior building.

The new bank building was modern for its time in every way. The floors in the corridors and all of the offices were terrazzo and lined with marble. The wood work was made of beech. The top four floors were divided into sixty-eight offices arranged in single rooms and suites.

Shortly after the move, the Great Depression hit and many banks were forced to close including Coggin National Bank of Brownwood. F.S. Abney, president of Citizens National Bank of Brownwood, made arrangements to assume the assets and liabilities of the financially stricken Coggin National Bank.

Coggin National Bank's liabilities were greater than anticipated and the burden was too great. Citizens National Bank was forced to close in the fall of 1931. The bank was rechartered as the Citizens National Bank in Brownwood and was forced again to close during the deepening depression in January 1933.

Citizens National Bank at Brownwood was chartered on September 28, 1934. Since then, the bank has enjoyed a proud history and has remained solid and sound.

The bank was remodeled in 1954.

In 1979, the Federal Reserve System approved the purchase of Citizens National Bank by 10 Brownwood businessmen, making it the only locally owned bank in Brownwood.

In 1980, the 20,000-square-foot building at 1 Carnegie St. was opened.