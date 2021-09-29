CASA seeks Hispanic advocates this Hispanic Heritage Month

Special to the Bulletin

From September 15 to October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the culture and traditions of U.S. residents who trace their roots to Spain, Mexico and the Spanish-speaking nations of Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize and honor the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic community. For many Hispanic children in the foster care system, however, it can be challenging for them to identify with their culture. That is why CASA in the Heart of Texas is asking for more Hispanic and bilingual members of the community to become Court Appointed Special Advocates and advocate for Hispanic children in the foster care system and their families.

When children are placed in foster care, they are often not only separated from their families but also from every other part of their lives like their church, school, and community. What’s more, their foster families may have different cultural values, which can further deter them from learning about and celebrating their heritage.

“It is not uncommon that a child in foster care will be placed in a home that does not hold or value their same cultural beliefs,” said Michelle Wells, Executive Director of CASA in the Heart of Texas. While the children served by the program usually speak English, there are situations where the parents or extended family do not. “The children need someone they can relate to, who can comfortably and effectively communicate with them, as well as their family, and advocate for their best interests.”

CASA Advocates are everyday members of the community who are trained and appointed by judges to advocate for children and families in the child welfare system. They form a relationship with the children and become acquainted with everyone involved in their lives, such as their parents, family, teachers and therapists, so that they can make informed recommendations to the Court. Their goal is to ensure these children are safe, their needs are met, and their voice is being heard while they are in foster care. They advocate for children to be reunified with their families whenever safe and possible. When this is not an option, they advocate for children to be adopted by another loving member of their family. Whatever the circumstances of the case, they help ensure children stay connected with their family, community, and culture.

CASA in the Heart of Texas is seeking Advocates of all demographics, but Hispanic Advocates are particularly needed. “Of the 104 children we served in Fiscal Year 2020, 43 children (more than 41%) were of Hispanic origin” said Wells. “Of the Advocates with our program during the same time period, just under 7% were Hispanic, and we currently have none.”

“While all of our Advocates are prepared to advocate for any child, it’s ideal that they reflect the children they serve because they and their family may be better able to trust and open up to someone who shares similar customs and experiences,” said Wells. “We hope it will allow them to form a bond that will result in better advocacy for children’s unique needs in court, school and other settings.”

It is CASA in the Heart of Texas’ burning desire, and the goal of the greater CASA network, to grow to provide a CASA Advocate for every child in the foster care system. To meet that goal, and to better reflect the demographics of our community, more people from all parts of the community are needed, sought, and welcomed.

“Our Advocates are extraordinary people who speak up for children and families in crisis,” said Wells. “This Hispanic Heritage Month, we hope you will consider making a difference for them by taking steps to become a CASA Advocate.”

Join CASA staff and Advocates for Coffee with CASA at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Starbucks, 117 Early Boulevard in Early. Enjoy a cup of coffee while mingling, asking questions, and learning more about CASA. To learn more, visit CASAbrownwood.org or call 325-643-2557.