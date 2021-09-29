TGIF: After some time has passed, things come full circle

Brownwood Bulletin

It’s funny how certain things in your memory linger so vividly for years, while other things quickly fade away.

For me, one of those vivid memories was my first visit to Brownwood — a trip I made by myself over Memorial Day weekend in May 1968 to tour the Howard Payne campus.

I remember seeing a restaurant I figured I would be patronizing often. I did.

I remember seeing the church where I figured I would attend. I did, and still do.

I remember seeing the car wash where I figured I would wash my car. I never did.

I had driven from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and stayed the night before in Ballinger with friends of family friends. I took the tour with one of the administrators. After driving around the area, I went back to Ballinger before going home the following day.

The spring semester had already ended, so the campus was all but deserted that holiday weekend. College officials were in their offices, though, and I was introduced to a few of them — including Dr. Guy D. Newman, then president. I was quite impressed that the president would spend several minutes talking with me.

There was at least one other prospective student there that day. A different administrator was giving her the grand tour, and our paths crossed a couple of times. I don’t know why I remembered her name. Maybe it was because our tour guides said we were going to be in the same graduating class.

Indeed, we were. Our areas of study were different, but at Howard Payne, everybody knows everybody (not to mention that everybody is somebody), so a number of lifelong friendships are made. She and the classmate she was to marry became friends with me and the classmate I was to marry. We’ve stayed in touch across many years and miles.

Her name is Cindy Hughes Liebrum. His name is Chris Liebrum.

Cindy and I were seniors in October 1971. It was homecoming week on the Howard Payne campus, and Cindy was crowned homecoming queen. I’ve found a copy of the front page of the Brownwood Bulletin from Friday, October 22, 1971, that proclaimed as much. There’s the headline, high above the fold at the top left of the front page: “Cindy Hughes homecoming queen.”

Cindy and Chris Liebrum have remained connected to Howard Payne, and after retiring as director of the Office of Cooperative Program Ministry of the Baptist General Convention of Texas, Chris accepted the position of Vice President of External Affairs with the university.

It’s Dr. Chris Liebrum, by the way, but he’s not the one in the spotlight this weekend. That’s because it’s Cindy making headlines again. In case you missed it, she has been named Coming Home Queen for Howard Payne’s 2021 homecoming, 50 years — almost to the day — after she reigned as Howard Payne’s 1971 homecoming queen.

The first fellow student I met at college is one of several distinguished individuals HPU is honoring when alumni return to campus this weekend. Those awards are significant, but they are no less important than the friendships that were made while attending classes, whether that happened just last year or several decades ago. At homecoming, time and distance are irrelevant. Friendships are renewed. Experiences are retold.

It’s human nature to glamorize our youthful adventures, especially the entertaining ones. Homecoming is where longtime acquaintances get to enjoy them together.

After being out of school for almost 50 years, it’s no surprise that only a few from any graduating class would show up. We’ve lost touch with some. Unfortunately, others didn’t live long enough to see this day. Others aren’t interested in participating even if they’re able, for reasons known only to them. That’s a shame, because homecoming is a time for seeing how much the campus has changed — while also staying the same. But mostly, it’s about people.

Some classmates’ appearances haven’t changed much, so names on badges aren’t necessary. For others, names are the only things recognizable because their appearances have changed. Either way, we aren’t the same people. We’re better people, and better because of the foundation we established during college. I can’t speak for how it is at other schools, but that’s how it is at Howard Payne University.

For a couple of days, we’ll walk the same paths we walked as youth when our entire lives stretched before us. Today, however, fuel remains in the tank, but we’ve already traveled a greater distance than we have left to go. Coming home opportunities are more urgent.

We’ve come full circle.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.