Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

October

4 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court

5 – Livestock Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

6 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:15pm at Double H Mercantile

6 – Deadline to RSVP for Brown County 4-H Chef Camp

10 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School

10 – Brown County 4-H Chef Camp 3-5pm at Bangs High School

11 – Extension Office Closed for Columbus Day

12 – Deadline to RSVP for LIFE 101

16 – County and State Lamb/Goat Validation 8:00am at the Youth Fair Barns

17 - Sheep & Goat Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Youth Fair Barns

17 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs High School

18 – Deadline to Enter the County Food Show

19 – LIFE 101 Information Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office

24 – Brown County 4-H Food Show 3:00pm at the Extension Office

27 – State Heifer Validation 2:00pm at Bob Clarks Pens

4-H Enrollment is open on 4-H Connect

The enrollment process for the 2021-2022 4-H year begins August 15, 2021. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H Connect:

If you already have a profile do not create another one!

If you lost your email and password, call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is active.

When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2021-2022 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

If you experience issues trying to enroll in 4-H currently, we recommend that you wait until September 1st. The system has been updated and currently has issues.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31 the cost increases to $30.

Benefit account for Bangs 4-H Club leader

Rachel Hall has been an integral Brown County 4-H club manager and volunteer for over 10 years. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer.

A benefit account at Texas Bank, Bangs, has been set up for her. Please help someone who has given so much to our Brown County 4-H youth.

Texas Bank - 501 E Hall St. Bangs, TX 76823

Brown County 4-H Chef Camp

The Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition is hosting a chef camp. The camp will be held on Sunday, October 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the Extension Office. During the camp you will learn more about 4-H Food & Nutrition Projects. Below is the topics that will be covered:

Knowledge Showcase/My Plate; Food Show Dish Presentation/Interview; Skills Showcase.

If you are interested in participating in the 4-H Chef Camp RSVP by October 14 at 325-646-0386.

Brown County 4-H Food Show

The Brown County 4-H Food Show is set for October 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Extension Office. If you are interested in participating, RSVP by October 18. Clover kids are eligible to participate in the Brown County 4-H Food Show.

This year’s 4-H Food Show theme, Backyard BBQ. What’s your favorite dish at a backyard BBQ? Don’t be afraid to showcase your culinary skills by experimenting with flavors and dishes commonly found at a backyard BBQ. Summer isn’t the only time for a Backyard BBQ.

Sometimes, a backyard BBQ means you get to enjoy special dishes that you only see at a BBQ. The grill usually comes out and families have started gathering around to experiment with different flavors. Now is the time for you to get creative with flavors and recipes commonly found at a backyard BBQs. You may even want to try out a new piece of kitchen equipment such as a grill plate or indoor grill.

Remember, not all backyard BBQ dishes even require a grill. Many Backyard BBQ dish favorites can be prepared on the stovetop, in the oven, in non-cook methods, or using special equipment. Remember to keep in mind good nutrition and healthy preparation methods as you select your recipe.

Below are the categories for Food Show:

• Main Dish – The main dish is usually the heaviest, heartiest, and most substantial dish in a meal. In a meal consisting of several courses, the main dish is served during the main course and is the featured dish of the meal. The key ingredient is usually meat or another protein food, but they may contain other foods.

• Appetizer – Traditionally an appetizer is a small dish or food that is eaten prior to the main course. When selecting recipes for this category, contestants should consider foods that are lower in fat, sodium, and calories so as to not ruin one’s appetite.

• Side Dishes – Side dishes are foods that are usually served along with a main dish or as accompaniments to the main course. Suggested dishes may include salads, cooked vegetables, cooked fruit, pasta or rice dishes, and/or combination vegetable dishes.

• Healthy Desserts – Healthy can still mean delicious when it comes to desserts. Dishes in this category should be served at the end of the meal or for special occasions. Contestants should modify traditional recipes with healthy substitutions and consider MyPlate and Dietary Guidelines when selecting recipes for this category.

The district 7 4-H Food Show will be November 17th in Abilene, Texas. For more information, please contact Nick Gonzales or Courtney Parrott at 325-646-0386

Livestock Coalition Meeting

The purpose of this coalition is to help strengthen the livestock program. The Livestock Coalition is in charge of developing workshops/clinics, Brown County 4-H Project Show and other learning opportunities that will assist youth with growth in their project area.

If you have an interest in being part of this coalition please join us on October 5th, 5pm at Extension Office. Your ideas are welcomed for the improvement of the youth livestock program in Brown County.

Rodeo Austin Barrow Show Update

New for 2022, Rodeo Austin is proud to partner with the Texas Pork Producers Association to host an exclusive Certified Texas Bred Barrow Show. All Barrows must be certified Texas Bred to compete.

4-H Livestock Projects

If you are needing assistance with finding a 4-H livestock project such as, lamb, goat, or swine for upcoming county and/or state shows contact Nick Gonzales or Scott Anderson at the Extension Office.

If you already have your livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

Lamb, Goat and Swine County and State Validation

t is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Lamb/Goat validation will be October 16th 8:00am and Swine validation November 13 at 8 a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns.

There will not be a county validation make up day. If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation!! If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, come by the Extension Office ASAP. You must be enrolled in 4-H before the date of validation.

Heifer validation

If you are showing a heifer at a major stock show that has not previously been state validated or has changed owners, they will need to be validated. Heifers that are only participating in the Brown County Youth Fair do not need to be validated.

Make sure you have registration papers in hand at validation. Every heifer needs to have an ID, either a brand or tattoo. Please ensure that tattoos/brands are done and legible before validation.

Dates to Remember:

October 27 Physical Validation 2-4 p.m. at Bob Clarks pens.

November 1 Deadline Original Registration Papers Must be in Exhibitors Name.

For more information, contact the Extension Office at 325-646-0386.

Vet Science Day Camp

The Texas A&M AgriLife Veterinary Science Certificate Program would like to announce 2 new day camps coming up October 14th and November 19th at the Texas 4-H Conference Center in Brownwood.

The October day camp is designed for students 14-18 that would like to gain experience in various working of veterinary science. Participants will learn general vet science skills and potentially have those skills signed off by a veterinarian. We will have a mock contest over breeds and instruments to finish off our day.

The November camp is designed for students 11- 13 years old. These participants will learn about the Veterinary Science Certificate program as well as skills designed to get them ready to enter the vet clinic.