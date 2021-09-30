Center for Life Resources: Festival was a successful

Special to the Bulletin

Center for Life Resources would like to say thank you to everyone that participated in this years Suicide Prevention Festival/5K.

The center thanks its sponsors, Rivercrest Hospital, Anytime Fitness Brownwood, Good Samaritan, MC Bank, ASAP Creative Arts, The Hideout Golf Club, 3M, KOXE, Advantage Office Products, AccelHealth, Smile Doctors, United Supermarket, Recharge Massage Therapy, Oceans Behavioral Hospital, U.S. Army, and Cowhide and Canvas.

Thanks to the sponsors and community, the center said this year was one of its most successful. Events like this would not be possible without the support of our community.

"Always remember that we are here for your 24/7! Call our 24/7 Toll Free Crisis Hotline at 1-800-458-7788," the center said.