Zak Webb Band ready to rock at Corks and Caps in Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

Attention all live music lovers: Mark your calendars now for this Saturday evening, Oct. 2, when the Zak Webb Band takes the stage at Depot Plaza in Brownwood for the Corks and Caps wine and beer tasting event.

Gates open at 6 pm.

There will be food trucks and an outdoor cigar lounge, and music from openers Calamity Janes starting at 6:30, followed by the Zak Webb Band.

The Zak Webb Band has earned a reputation for a crowd-pleasing, high-energy show beyond the familiar rock and country ruts, mixing it up with some extra funk and soul, hints of jazz and Latin grooves, a dash of the blues, and engaging originals, all anchored by Zak’s stirring voice.

Voted Best Local Musician for the past two years in the Brownwood Bulletin’s “Best of Brown County” guide, Webb is well known around town, but rarely performs locally any more. He’s usually on the road performing solo, between dates with his band. He sums up the lifestyle in a song lyric: “Working hard to get it made, but it’s all good, my bills are paid — Music Minimum Wage!”

Born in Abilene, Webb spent his early childhood in Corsicana, moving to Brownwood when he was 6. According to Webb, home was a music-friendly setting. “Music is hereditary," Webb said. "It runs in my family.”

By middle school he was learning to play sax, eventually progressing from alto to tenor and baritone.

After four years in the Brownwood High School “Mighty Maroons” marching band, Webb met his first musical partner at Ranger College — his dorm roommate Marlon Hamilton. Soon they became T.Y.M.E.: Two Young Men Entertaining, and his career as a performing artist had begun. When Hamilton left after a few years to return home to Fort Worth, Webb overcame his initial discouragement and decided to strike out on his own, getting better and better on guitar, and training his voice to the incredible range he easily reaches today.

The current band lineup has been rehearsing, performing, and recording together for three years, and it shows. The relaxed precision on stage, the easy flow between the band members, and the joy they share in playing together is obvious. At 28, Webb is the youngest in the band he leads, and the diverse ages and backgrounds of his band mates lend the group a special flavor.

Lead guitarist Frank Lopez is the masterful elder statesman, a man of few words, but with a vast musical vocabulary that can soothe or scorch with a touch of his fingers on the strings and fretboard.

Bassist Kevin Kelley can’t stand still while he plays, but his constant motion doesn’t distract. It just radiates good vibes, on and off stage, into the audience.

Drummer Daniel Graham keeps the steady back beat, Ringo style, throwing in some hand percussion, or hand claps, or backing vocals, as needed.

Together, their whole is truly more than the proverbial sum of the parts. You can find their music on iTunes, Spotify, and other digital platforms, including their first EP release, Based on a True Story, as well as additional songs. Watch for the next EP, Fired Up and Gettin’ Cold, coming in 2022. For more information, visit www.zakwebbmusic.com,

For booking information, contact Shai Berry 325-513-2483 shaiberry@yahoo.com

Advance tickets for Corks and Caps are on sale at Eventbrite. Advance ticket options are $15 for the concert only, or $25 for the concert AND up to 10 beer and wine samples.

Tickets will also be available at the gate on Oct. 2, for $25 admission and $35 including tasting.