COVID cases continue to fall, but four more deaths reported

The number of COVID cases in Brown County declined for the third consecutive week, but four additional deaths were reported by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.

In the last seven days, the health Department received 109 positive COVID tests, the department reported Friday.

Six of the cases met the met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.

There are 14 people chospitalized in Brown County for COVID as of Friday.

-The four additional deaths were:

* One female in her 40s.

* Two males in their 50s.

* One male in his 60s – none from a nursing facility.

If you think you have COVID-19 and need a test, contact your personal health care provider or the Brownwood Brown/County Health Department at 325-430-7603 to schedule a test. You can also go to the following link to search for alternative sites near you, https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 15,042 (90 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 13,315 (137 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 40.47%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

Visit the COVID-19 Information Center for vaccine resources.