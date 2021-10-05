Brownwood ISD names October teacher, staff Spotlight: Here's a look

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood school district named Chesney Neely as the October 2021 Spotlight teacher and John Smiley as Spotlight staff member, a district press release states.

Neely is a biology teacher and cross country, track and basketball coach at Brownwood High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Angelo State University. She is a certified teacher holding a professional license for life science (7-12).

Neely worked as a teacher and coach in Christoval before coming to Brownwood in 2018. She loves coaching kids and shows a passion for helping them achieve excellence. It's impressive how her athletes respond to her coaching and the dedication of time and energy she puts in every single day.

No matter how busy she is, Neely still finds time to help her co-workers and provide support to new coaches.

Smiley is the locksmith for the Brownwood ISD Maintenance Department. He has worked more than 20 years in school maintenance and has been with Brownwood ISD since 2014. Smiley has a pleasant demeanor and possesses a positive attitude.

Although his official title is locksmith, Smiley is talented in all aspects of facilities maintenance. He is a great carpenter, backhoe/excavator operator, plumber's assistant, welder's assistant, and he is knowledgeable in all maintenance techniques and procedures.

Smiley is a go-to guy for almost everything in the maintenance field, and is a valuable asset to the maintenance department and to the district.