Project Neighborhood community meeting will be Wednesday night

The Brownwood school district will hold the last of three community meetings to hear input on Project Neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Northwest Elementary School.

The district is considering realigning schools in the 2022-2023 school year under Project Neighborhood.

Under the plan, three campuses — East, Northwest and Woodland Heights elementary schools — would contain Head Start through fifth grade, and Coggin School would contain Head Start through sixth grade.

“It’s something we’re going to investigate for the entire year, and if it’s something that we decide as a community that we want to do, it would create four elementary neighborhood schools,” Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young said previously.

A school district committee consisting of teachers, district staff, community leaders and parents has discussed the possible realignment.

Earlier Project Neighborhood community meetings were held at Woodland Heights Elementary School and at the district's central office, with identical information presented at all of the meetings.