Brown County sheriff's shortages lead to employee recruitment bonus; commissioners approve

Employees in the Brown County Sheriff's Office can earn $500 bonuses each for recruiting an applicant who is hired as a jailer or deputy, a move aimed at relieving staffing shortages in Sheriff Vance Hill's office.

Brown County Commissioners Court members approved Hill's request Monday to pay the bonuses this fiscal year, after Hill said he can't get qualified applicants to fill openings in the jail and patrol deputies ranks. The sheriff's office's administration will not be eligible, Hill said.

"I'm down seven jailers," Hill told commissioners court members. "By the end of this week it will be nine jailers. I'm down one road crew employee and I'm down two deputies. We cannot get any qualified applicants at all.

"It's not just us having that problem. I guess it's every sheriff's office in the state of Texas."

Hill said he got the idea from a recent training he attended, where recruitment bonuses were discussed.

Commissioners added a requirement that the new hire will work for 30 days before the recruitment bonus is paid to the employee who recruited the person.

Hill said he'll pay the bonuses out of the sheriff's office salary budget, and out of sheriff's office funds if necessary.

Commissioners also approved Hill's request to sponsor one jailer a year to the Law Enforcement Academy taught through Central Texas College in Killeen.

The cost is $4,037 for room, board and tuition, which Hill said he'll pay out of his sheriff's salary budget. The jailer will be paid their salary in the academy. After completing the academy, the jailer will be eligible for a deputy's job in the sheriff's office, if an opening exists. If there is no opening, the jailer will return to work in the jail until a deputy's job opens, Hill told commissioners.

The sponsored jailer will have a minimum 2-year commitment to Brown County and will be required to repay the sheriff's office if he or she leaves before completing the commitment, Hill told commissioners.

"The (police department) is fixing to hire my third jailer in 3 years and send him to the academy," Hill said.

In other business Monday, commissioners:

* Lifted the burn ban, saying it might be lifted for a week or two.

* Heard a report from Brownwood/Brown County Health Administrator Lisa Dick, who said she hopes the recent decrease in COVID cases in the county will be a permanent trend. She said 40.47% of those eligible for COVID vaccinations have been vaccinated. As more people are vaccinated, "we have less opportunity for COVID to increase again," Dick said.

* Declared Oct. 4-8 National 4-H Week.

* Approved replacing a mobile radio that was lost by the Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department during a water rescue. The loss is covered by insurance with a $1,000 deductible, which will be paid by the fire department.

* Approved hiring Pat McLaughlin as part-time grants and governmental affairs coordinator.

* Heard from Rusty Howell, who told commissioners a group will be bringing a resolution to the commissioners court to declare Brown County as a constitutional county. Howell, who spoke during the citizens comments portion of the agenda, was accompanied by a group of like-minded citizens.

"We feel like our constitutional rights are being overstepped, and we really feel like the solution to that is, we make Brown County a constitutional county, which means if there's any government overreach from state or federal levels on our constitutional rights, we will stand as a block to defend those rights, Howell said.

* Took no action following a lengthy discussion on the possible purchase of new countywide software.