Brownwood VFW hosts fish fry to benefit Toys for Kids, here's how to get a plate

Brownwood Bulletin

Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary will have a fish fry to benefit Toys for Kids from Friday, Oct. 8. Delivery/pickup starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be no dine in or walk in orders.

The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish and cost $10 a plate.

Advance orders or delivery of meals can by made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113 before Oct. 8.

Delivery will be available in the Brownwood areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to pick up your order at 2300 Stephen F. Austin.