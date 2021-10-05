Brownwood VFW hosts fish fry to benefit Toys for Kids, here's how to get a plate
Brownwood Bulletin
Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and Auxiliary will have a fish fry to benefit Toys for Kids from Friday, Oct. 8. Delivery/pickup starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be no dine in or walk in orders.
The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish and cost $10 a plate.
Advance orders or delivery of meals can by made by calling the VFW at 325-646-8113 before Oct. 8.
Delivery will be available in the Brownwood areas beginning at 10:30 a.m. or you are welcome to pick up your order at 2300 Stephen F. Austin.