Five to be inducted into Gordon Wood Hall of Champions

Special to the Bulletin

Five members of Brownwood Lions teams spanning five decades will be inducted this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

They are Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Randy Allen, Head Coach of the Lions from 1986-1990; Mike Smith, Class of 1990; Casey Pachall, Class of 2009; and Luke Chastain, Class of 2011.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

The Hall of Champions was founded to recognize outstanding members of Gordon Wood’s best high school teams, along with exceptional Brownwood players of all eras, who went on to successful careers in their fields as adults.

The first induction was held in 2000, three years before Wood’s death. This year will mark the 21st year the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions has held an induction.

No ceremony was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Call Bart Johnson Jr. at (325) 642-2116 or Carter Sharpe at (325) 642-0909 for table reservations.

Individual tickets are available at Locations where Gordon Wood Hall of Champions tickets will be at KOXE, KXYL, and Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning in Sunday's edition, the Bulletin will have a series of profiles of the five inductees.