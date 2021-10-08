Defendants sentenced in 35th Judicial District Court

Several defendants were sentenced recently in 35th Judicial District Court, District Attorney Micheal Murray's office said.

Jonathan Nathan Rodriguez pleaded guilty to felon in possessio of a firearm and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Joefty Lopez-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

Robert Kalaeb Lynch pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender: failure to report intended change of address -- prior conviction and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Lynch pleaded guilty to unauthoirzed use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rodney Leatherman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 years on prison. Leatherman, on probation for posession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was adjudicated and sentenced to 10 year in prison.

Joshua Williams pleaded guilty to evading arrest and burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dalton Manning pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault with a child and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Tamra Estess, on probation for evidence tampering, was adjudicated and sentenced to three years in prison.

Colton Wayne Benningfield pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years in prison. Benningfield pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to six months in state jail.

John Raymond Wilkerson pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six months in state jail.