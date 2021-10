Brownwood Bulletin

Early High School has started a Student Spotlights recognition this year. For the first six weeks, Student Spotlights are seniors Taylor Summers and Korbin Barr, juniors Caroline Welker and Jaxyn Price, sophomores Tristin Rasor and Asher Callaway and freshmen Harmonie Pittman and Brooks Clippinger.The recognized students are young men and women who embody what it means to be an Early Longhorn.