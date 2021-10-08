Hall of Champions to include three-sport athlete Casey Pachall

Special to the Bulletin

Casey Pachall, a graduate of the Brownwood High School class of 2009, is one of five members of Brownwood Lions teams spanning five decade who will be inducted later this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Randy Allen, head coach of the Lions from 1986-1990; Mike Smith, Class of 1990; and Luke Chastain, Class of 2011 will be inducted. Beginning with Pachall, the bios of the five inductees will be published in the Bulletin.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Call Bart Johnson Jr. at (325) 642-2116 or Carter Sharpe at (325) 642-0909 for table reservations.

Individual tickets are available at Locations where Gordon Wood Hall of Champions tickets will be at KOXE, KXYL, and Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pachall, a graduate of the class of 2009, was a three-sport athlete in high school: three years of varsity football, two years of varsity track and one year of varsity baseball.

In 2006, his Lion team went to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. In his senior season of 2008, Pachall was named first team All- State, and District MVP. Pachall was also named Big Country Super Team first team QB and MVP.

Pachall was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and was ranked the ninth best dual threat QB in the nation and listed as the No. 29 player in the state of Texas.

After high school Pachall enrolled at Texas Christian University in the spring of 2009 on a full athletic scholarship. In 2011 Pachall became the starting QB at TCU and was a three-year starter.. In 2011 he went on to lead the Horned Frogs to an 11-2 season and winning the Poinsettia Bowl. Pachall was named second team All Mountain West at QB after the 2011 season, appeared on the Manning Award watch list, and ranked 12th nationally in passing efficiency.

After his senior season in 2013, Pachall was the all-time leader in completion percentage, while ranking third in completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes at TCU. Pachall is still in the top five all-time at TCU in the following categories: career passing yards, single season passing yards, single game passing yards, career passing touchdowns, single season passing touchdowns, single game passing touchdowns, and completion percentage.

After college, in 2014 Pachall played for the Toronto Argonauts before being traded to the Calgary Stampeders later that season. In 2015 Pachall went to mini-camps with the Oakland Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets, and had multiple workouts with other NFL teams.

Pachall lives in Fort Worth, and is a residential home builder. His is married to his wife Kira. They have a 3-year-old girl Adelyn, and a 1-year-old boy Asher.