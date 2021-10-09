Former Ron Jackson youth coach arrested on improper sexual activity charge

Special to the Bulletin

Friday morning, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General arrested Devin Xavier King, a former TJJD employee, for improper sexual activity with a person in custody, the agency said in a press release.

King had worked as a youth development coach at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex, in Brownwood. While employed with the agency, King used the name Fernando Emmanuel Hernandez.

King, who is 29 years old and was hired by TJJD in 2013, was booked into the Brown County Jail. The case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit.

The arrest stems from an incident that was first reported on July 12, 2021. Following an investigation, King was alleged to have engaged in sexual contact by touching the breast of an 18-year-old female who was in the custody of TJJD.

The alleged offense is a second-degree felony under the Texas Penal Code Chapter 39.04, which is punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for any term not more than 20 years or less than 2 years and up to a $10,000 fine.

King remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bond, jail records state.