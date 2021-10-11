Luke Chastain among five to be inducted into Hall of Champions

Special to the Bulletin

Luke Chastain, a graduate of the Brownwood High School class of 2011, is one of five members of Brownwood Lions teams spanning five decade who will be inducted later this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Randy Allen, head coach of the Lions from 1986-1990; Mike Smith, Class of 1990; and Casey Pachall, class of 2009, will be inducted.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Chastain, who graduated summa cum laude as valedictorian of Brownwood High School, was a three-sport athlete which included three years of varsity soccer, three years of varsity football, and two years of varsity track. He is a second generation inductee, as his father Kirk Chastain entered the Hall of Champions in 2014.

In soccer he was a three-year letterman, playing defense and midfield during both his freshman and sophomore varsity campaigns. During his junior campaign, reigning district goalkeeper of the year Rey Arriaga went out for the season, and Luke filled in at goalkeeper, earning All-District honors before missing senior year due to a broken ankle suffered in the final game of football.

In football, he played three years of varsity, highlighted by his senior year in 2010 where he helped lead the team to the No. 1 ranking in the state for 15 weeks in a row and a 14-1 record which included a state semifinal appearance. In the season opener of his senior campaign, Chastain had two interceptions, one of which was returned 40 yards for a touchdown, and added a 48-yard touchdown reception as well. In the state quarterfinals which featured undefeated Brownwood (13-0) vs. undefeated Monahans (13-0), Luke hauled in two touchdowns to help the Lions advance to the semifinals. Concluding the season, Chastain had earned All-State honors at safety while earning first team All-District honors at both wide receiver and safety. He was invited to play in the 2011 FCA All-Star game, where he caught a 27-yard touchdown on offense and had an interception on defense.

In 2009 during his junior year, he earned all-district honors at both wide receiver and safety where the Lions were district champions for the first time since 2003 and finished the season with a 10-3 record. In the summer following his junior campaign, the Lions were competing in the State 7-on-7 tournament in College Station. In the championship game, he caught the game winning touchdown at Kyle Field on the final snap of the game to beat Cameron Yoe and claim Brownwood’s only 7-on-7 state championship.

Following high school, he attended Texas A&M University to pursue a career in healthcare and graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Biomedical Sciences.

Chastain then attended dental school at Texas A&M College of Dentistry in Dallas, where he graduated summa cum laude as salutatorian of his class in 2019. Following dental school, he furthered his training to specialize in orthodontics and is attending residency at Texas A&M College of Dentistry.

Chastain is married to fellow Brownwood native Melissa Chastain, and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Evelyn. After completing orthodontics residency in 2022, his hope is to return home to Brownwood to raise their family.