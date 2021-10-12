Heart Gallery reception is Oct. 14 at Teddy’s Brewhaus

Special to the Bulletin

The Brown County Child Welfare Board will host a Heart Gallery Reception from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at Teddy’s Brewhaus in downtown Brownwood.

This is a come and go reception that will give people an opportunity to see the Heart Gallery and make contributions to the project.

The Heart Gallery features children who are awaiting adoption. The portraits will be displayed Oct. 14-16.To protect the privacy of each child, no photographs of the portraits are allowed.

Thank you to the Heart Gallery generous sponsors: Jennifer W. Broughton, Attorney at Law; Big Country Ford, Encompass Health, and Hummingbird Hemp. For more information about the Heart Gallery, call Kandice Harris at (713)835-7229. For more information about adoption, call Beverly Hutchins at (432) 413-1947.