May fire chief Bo Allen named First Responder of Quarter

Bo Allen, chief of the May Vounteer Fire Department, was recognized as First Responder of the Quarter during Monday's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court.

Allen, who has been with the May fire department for 15 years, was accompanied by his wife, Karla, as Brown County Judge Paul Lilly presented the award.

"We couldn’t do, as first responders what we do without everybody in this room, including the commissioners court," Allen said. "I’m accepting this, not as an individual. It’s about our department, about our county, about our commissioners.

"I think you all do a great job. I’m just a small part of it. I humbly accept this recognition and thank you so much.”"

Representatives of North Lake Community Church presented Allen with a gift card from United Supermarkets.

Lilly earlier announced the first responder recognition program earlier this year. Nominations are made to Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston's office, and the selection is made by chaplains volunteering to serve in the Brown County Office of Emergency Management Chaplains’ Service.

Nominations can be made by emailing emc@browncountytx.org or by calling the Brown County Office of Emergency Management at (325) 643-2828.