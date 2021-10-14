Brownwood choir students qualify for All-Region Choir

Special to the Bulletin

A total of 35 Brownwood High School choir students were in Graham all day Saturday, October 9, for All-Region Choir Auditions. The students have been working hard on sight reading and learning the music for the auditions since the beginning of the school year.

Sixteen students and two alternates made it past the first round of auditions and will perform with the All-Region Choir in Arlington in November.

BHS All-Region Choir Members are listed below:

Sopranos:

Krysta Airheart - Senior, 8th chair

Kinnison Harvey - Junior, 13th chair

Aqua Garcia - Freshman, 1st alternate

Altos:

Claire Clayton - Senior, 1st chair

Kate Yantis - Senior, 4th chair

Elena Sandoval - Sophomore, 5th chair

Tenors:

Jonathan Woods - Senior, 4th chair

Langston Barnes - Freshman, 5th chair

Caleb Towns - Sophomore, 7th chair

Alden Cecil - Freshman, 9th chair

Stephon Hawthorne - Freshman, 12th chair

Yovani Figueroa - Sophomore, 13th chair

Colton Stewart - Freshman, 14th chair

Basses:

Seth Adkins - Senior, 2nd chair

Gray Stewardson, Sophomore, 6th chair

Jack Field, Freshman, 7th chair

Chance Pickney, Freshman, 12th chair

Javelee Organ, Freshman, 2nd alternate