Brownwood choir students qualify for All-Region Choir
A total of 35 Brownwood High School choir students were in Graham all day Saturday, October 9, for All-Region Choir Auditions. The students have been working hard on sight reading and learning the music for the auditions since the beginning of the school year.
Sixteen students and two alternates made it past the first round of auditions and will perform with the All-Region Choir in Arlington in November.
BHS All-Region Choir Members are listed below:
Sopranos:
Krysta Airheart - Senior, 8th chair
Kinnison Harvey - Junior, 13th chair
Aqua Garcia - Freshman, 1st alternate
Altos:
Claire Clayton - Senior, 1st chair
Kate Yantis - Senior, 4th chair
Elena Sandoval - Sophomore, 5th chair
Tenors:
Jonathan Woods - Senior, 4th chair
Langston Barnes - Freshman, 5th chair
Caleb Towns - Sophomore, 7th chair
Alden Cecil - Freshman, 9th chair
Stephon Hawthorne - Freshman, 12th chair
Yovani Figueroa - Sophomore, 13th chair
Colton Stewart - Freshman, 14th chair
Basses:
Seth Adkins - Senior, 2nd chair
Gray Stewardson, Sophomore, 6th chair
Jack Field, Freshman, 7th chair
Chance Pickney, Freshman, 12th chair
Javelee Organ, Freshman, 2nd alternate