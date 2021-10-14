Fall fitness tips for family and friends

Brownwood Bulletin

Fall is here, the leaves are changing, the temperature is dropping and the joy of being outdoors in Texas is felt from all regions. The change in season means a lot of activities and people excitedly prepping for upcoming events. Below are some tips on how we can keep active while enjoying the breezier climate and our busy social schedules:

Participate in a holiday or fun fall activity

Gather friends and family, a pair of comfy boots or sneakers, and walk around a corn maze or browse through the patches and select the most vibrant pumpkin. Enjoy the fresh weather while bonding with the family and create memories that will last forever.

Hit the trails or take a stroll

Take advantage of the nice weather and go for a walk at the park or a hike at the trails. You can also take part in a fitness challenge like joining a 5K run or joining a Walk Across Texas! (WAT!) program in your area. This year, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is celebrating 25 years of WAT!, an eight-week program that encourages the start of regular physical activity.

Go to a farmers market

Explore what fruit and vegetables are in season and fill up on the season’s favorites such as apples, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, onions, spinach and of course, pumpkins. The farmers market is the perfect place to walk around and explore, while stocking up on produce at a budget-friendly price.

Rebrand your household chores

Need to walk the dog? Take a longer walk and admire the beautiful Texas sunset. Fall leaves piling? Rake and bag the leaves. This activity can raise your heartrate and checks one thing off your to-do list.

There are plenty of activities this month that can keep us active, engaged, and connected to our loved ones. Enjoy the sights, the weather, and the opportunity to shake up your routine and continue your good habits!

Written by Genesis Victoria Hernandez, Extension Agent - Better Living for Texans

Adapted From: https://www.nm.org/healthbeat/healthy-tips/fitness/family-fun-fitness-fall and https://www.pennmedicine.org/updates/blogs/health-and-wellness/2018/october/tips-to-stay-active-this-fall Photo source: https://snaped.fns.usda.gov/photo-gallery/family-purchases-produce-farmers-market-vendor

Recipe of the Month Recipe and photo source: MyPlate Kitchen, https://www.myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen

Salad with Apples and Raisins

Enjoy this tasty, sweet fall salad with a savory and seasonal entrée. Use Granny Smith or your favorite kind of apples. Try leaving out the sugar for a tarter flavor.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

10 ounces washed baby spinach, kale, or other greens

2 chopped apples

1 cup raisins

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

1. Combine spinach, apples, and raisins.

2. Mix all dressing ingredients and pour over salad just prior to serving.

Nutrients Per Serving: 212 calories, 9 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 29 mg sodium, 33 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 26 g total sugar, 8 g added sugar, and 2 g protein

Total Cost per serving: $$$$

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Celebrates Health Literacy Month in October

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension recognizes Health Literacy Month in Brown County.

Health Literacy is having the ability to find, understand and use basic health information to make good decisions about your health and issues that you might be facing.

“We know that making good decisions about our health requires accurate and correct information. But for some, that can be hard to find and use without increasing their levlel of health literacy”, said Erica Reyes, Program Specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “For example, it could be challenging to find a healthcare provider, have a meaningful discussion about your care, and follow a self-care plan without having a good understanding of basic health, or a good level of health literacy”, Reyes adds.

There is a lot of misinformation about health that gets shared on websites and social media. When looking for accurate health information, a good place to start are websites that end in “.edu” or “.gov”. Those endings mean that the website belongs to a university or a government health agency. In addition, groups such as the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and Center for Disease Control are good places to find health information that is accurate and easy to understand.

To increase knowledge and find support, Texas A&M Agrilife Extenison’s programs for healthy living, like Better Living for Texans, Step Up Scale Down, & Walk Across Texas! empower participants with science-based health information increasing their level of health literacy.

The barrier is not always a lack of education. It may be that the patient has difficulty hearing or remembering parts of the conversation with their healthcare provider. Taking someone along to appointments to take notes or ask questions may be helpful.

Reyes recommends that health care providers and health educators assist by identifying each person’s level of health literacy, and remembering to not use medical terms that are difficult to understand. “It is important that we use language tailored to each individual, and supplement education with take-home materials that are accessible to everyone in our community”, Reyes concludes.

For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension health programs, Contact your County