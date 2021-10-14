Glamour Shop in Brownwood earns Texas Treasure Business Award

The Glamour Shop in downtown Brownwood has received the Texas Treasure Business Award, a program of the Texas Historical Society that recognizes the accomplishments of longtime businesses.

The Texas Treasure Business Award Program recognizes Texas businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for at least 50 years. The third-generation, family-owned store at 405 Center, which offers women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and personalized attention, has met

that criteria and more: the store is celebrating its 70th birthday this week.

Representatives of the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce visited the store Tuesday, where the chamber’s executive director, Nathan Smith, presented the award to sisters Brenda Goodwin and Sherrie

Martin, who own the store, and their family members.

“I know that you’re proud of the legacy and the history that you’re part of,” Smith said. “The retail business is a tough one. The margins are narrow, the work is endless, the future is uncertain. As the son of a cotton farmer I can relate to those things.

“However, you all must be doing something right because 70 years in the business is something that some businesses don’t ever achieve. Especially now, three generations is something to be very proud of. This award confirms what the Brownwood area already knows about the Glamour Shop, and that is that your business continues to include outstanding quality, service, and that you as its backbone, as its heart, continue to serve your customers — customers who are more like friends than just people who come in off the street. So congratulations on 70 years of greatness in Brownwood.”

Goodwin said the business was accepting the award “with our parents’ hard work, because we have always been so grateful to be here, and to be raised by hard-working people. And it’s an honor for us to be recognized after all these years.”

Stephanie Goodwin-Cline, the daughter of Steve and Brenda Goodwin, wrote an article for the Texas Business Treasure award. The article states:

Two women once shared a bond that went beyond that of just mother-daughter which lasted a lifetime. They had the drive and tenacity to set forth on an adventurous business endeavor. Margie Staton and Mary Jane Holland started their first business in 1951, called M&M Shop.

It was a children’s clothing store. After several years of working and building this business, Mary Jane & Margie decided it was time for a Ladies clothing store. In 1960, Mary Jane brought her husband, Lonnie Holland, on board to run the children’s shop while she and her mom grew and developed the Ladies store named The Glamour Shop.

Mary Jane was a true sales lady and had the personality for the business, and through the next several years she was itching for more. She and her husband Lonnie purchased the building next door in 1974 with plans to expand. Their daughter, Brenda Holland Goodwin, worked alongside her parents while attending school. With a personality and drive like her mother, she knew this too was what she was made to do.

Brenda married Steve Goodwin in June of 1974 and joined the team; he oversaw the bookkeeping, shipping, andreceiving. After completing college, Brenda’s sister, Sherrie Holland Martin, returned to Brownwood, and joined the family business.

Their new expansion added gifts, cookware, linens, bridal registry and formal wear. In the early 1980’s they purchased the 3 remaining buildings in the 400 block of Center Ave. The Hollands began their fifth expansion in 1983. This enabled the M&M children's shop and The Glamour Shop to operate under one roo

Along with this expansion, they added several more departments to their boutique. After the death

of Lonnie Holland in 1989, the family started downsizing to make it more manageable and work through the ever-changing economic challenges.

Owner, Mary Jane Holland, passed away in 2010 and Brenda, Sherrie, Steve & Stephanie (Brenda’s daughter) continue to carry on the family's legacy that began in 1951. The Glamour Shop is still here to dress women in the latest fashions and offer the best customer service around.