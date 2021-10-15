Mike Smith to be inducted into Gordon Wood Hall of Champions

Special to the Bulletin

Mike Smith, one of five members of Brownwood Lions teams spanning five decades, will be

inducted this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Randy Allen, head coach of the Lions from

1986-1990; Casey Pachall, Class of 2009; and Luke Chastain, Class of 2011, will be inducted.

Smith, a graduate of the Brownwood High School class of 1999, is one of five members of Brownwood Lions teams spanning five decade who will be inducted later this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Randy Allen, head coach of the Lions from 1986-1990; Mike Smith, Class of 1990; and Casey Pachall, class of 2009, will be inducted.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Smith played both football and baseball. He says he really enjoyed playing basketball too but when he got cut from the 7th grade team, he quickly learned he was meant for other things.

In football, Smith earned multiple honors including all-district offensive lineman all three years on varsity, and honorable mention all-state offensive lineman as a senior. Smith was also the kicker during his varsity playing years. During the 1986 football season — Randy Allen’s first year as head coach — Smith was brought up to varsity as a freshman to kick in the final regular season game and the playoffs.

On the radio call of the game that night in Crowley, Dallas Huston said he believed Smith was the first freshman to be brought up to play varsity football for Brownwood. The next morning, Smith also earned another important distinction — he was the last Brownwood Lion to be a recipient of the underclassmen initiation process affectionately known as “heating up.” Older Brownwood fans will know what that means, but if you don’t know you can ask Smith and he will warmly tell you.

Smith earned numerous honors, including first team all-state his senior year. During his senior year in 1990, the Lions went deep into the playoffs. Smith pitched and played third base. Smith hit 15 homeruns his senior season, which is still the Lions record for homeruns in a season.

The 1990 baseball team was one of the best baseball teams in Brownwood history. “We were loaded. We had some bombers like Mitch Stovall, Jes Rathke, and Michael Healer who could hit the ball and drive in

runs, we had lots of speed with Kurt Jones, Brian Davis, and Gene Brandstetter, and we were very solid defensively with Ernesto Rivera and Will Dillard in the middle infield and Rob Beal behind the plate. We also had Bobby Montgomery and Greg Harriss who were key players in our success.” Smith said.

Coached by Mark Howeth and the late Jon Harrison, the 1990 Lions compiled a 25-7 record and narrowly missed playing for a state title.

After high school, Smith got a baseball scholarship to play at Hardin-Simmons University. Back then Hardin-Simmons played NCAA Division 1 baseball. Smith started as a freshman and hit in the clean-up spot. During his freshman year he played against several teams in the old Southwest Conference, including Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Rice, as well as games against old Big 8 Conference members Nebraska and Kansas.

A few highlights include his first collegiate hit against the Texas Longhorns (a weak line-drive to right field), a

multiple-hit game (including a home run) against TCU, and an unfortunate bench-clearing brawl with Nebraska that resulted in quite a few player ejections (Smith claims he was not one of them).

After his freshman year, Smith transferred to Abilene Christian University where he finished his collegiate career playing for the late Bill Gilbreth.

Smith is currently serving as the District Judge of the 35th Judicial District, which includes all of Brown County and Mills County. Smith is married to Lindsay Smith, the Brownwood High principal, and they have

two children, Lucy and Hank.