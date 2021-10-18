Big Country Ford donates $5,000 to Brownwood ISD Pink-Out fundraiser

Special to the Bulletin

The 2021 Brownwood ISD Pink-Out day came to a close at the football game Friday, October 15, with a generous donation from Big Country Ford Lincoln to the BISD Pink-Out fund.

Big Country Ford presented a $5,000 oversized check to Brownwood ISD Superintendent Dr. Joe Young prior to the start of Friday’s Pink-Out game at Gordon Wood Stadium. Big Country office manager Jennifer Perkins, accompanied by accounts payable/receivable clerk Marianna Alvarado, delivered the check ahead of the kick-off.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Brownwood ISD supports the cause each year by designating a “Pink-Out” day. A custom-made T-shirt was designed and sold by the district as a part of the fundraising effort. Faculty, staff, and students within the district, in addition to many community members, wore the pink-put shirt throughout the day to increase awareness and raise money for local families fighting cancer.

The exact amount raised from this year’s Pink-Out event was not yet available, though current estimates show that with Big Country Ford’s donation, it will exceed $10,000.

A slideshow featuring a variety of photos from the 2021 Brownwood IDS Pink-Out day fundraiser is viewable at www.brownwoodisd.org/2021pinkout.