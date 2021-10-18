Citizens, businesses honored at Early chamber banquet
EARLY -- The Early Chamber of Commerce's membership banquet was held Oct. 14 at The Hideout, and the following businesses, organizations and individuals received awards for the 2019-'20 and 2020-'21 years:
2020-2021 Resiliency Award
Chick-fil-A
2020-2021 Newcomer of the Year Award
UPS Store
2020-2021 Nonprofit of the Year
Center for Life Resources
2019-2020 Nonprofit of the Year
Good Samaritan Ministries
Business of the year 2019-2020
Mattressville
Business of the Year 2020-2021
Bruner Auto Group
2020-2021 Educator of the Year
Judith Ozuna
2019-2020 Educator of the Year
Lindsay Redden
2020-2021 Public Servant of the Year
Tony Aaron
2019-2020 Public Servant of the Year
Tasha Tobias
Ambassador of the year 2019-2020
Sally England
Ambassador of the Year 2020-2021
Helen Tatum
Board Member of the Year 2019-2020
Stephanie Johnston
Board Member of the Year 2020-2021
April Conway
2020-2021 Citizen of the Year
Tony Aaron
2019-2020 Citizen of the Year
Kris Sparks
Photos from the awards will be in Wednesday and future editions of the Bulletin and on www.brownwoodtx.com.