Citizens, businesses honored at Early chamber banquet

Special to the Bulletin

EARLY -- The Early Chamber of Commerce's membership banquet was held Oct. 14 at The Hideout, and the following businesses, organizations and individuals received awards for the 2019-'20 and 2020-'21 years:

2020-2021 Resiliency Award

Chick-fil-A

2020-2021 Newcomer of the Year Award

UPS Store

2020-2021 Nonprofit of the Year

Center for Life Resources

2019-2020 Nonprofit of the Year

Good Samaritan Ministries

Business of the year 2019-2020

Mattressville

Business of the Year 2020-2021

Bruner Auto Group

2020-2021 Educator of the Year

Judith Ozuna

2019-2020 Educator of the Year

Lindsay Redden

2020-2021 Public Servant of the Year

Tony Aaron

2019-2020 Public Servant of the Year

Tasha Tobias

Ambassador of the year 2019-2020

Sally England

Ambassador of the Year 2020-2021

Helen Tatum

Board Member of the Year 2019-2020

Stephanie Johnston

Board Member of the Year 2020-2021

April Conway

2020-2021 Citizen of the Year

Tony Aaron

2019-2020 Citizen of the Year

Kris Sparks

Photos from the awards will be in Wednesday and future editions of the Bulletin and on www.brownwoodtx.com.