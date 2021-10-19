10th Annual Trick or Treat Trail Costume Contest set for Oct. 28

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce and Wendlee Broadcasting will host the 10th Annual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Depot Plaza.

Kids are encouraged to enter the costume contest. Participants will need to submit a photo entry, along with name, category, and phone number through Oct. 25 by either posting pictures in the Facebook event or email to information@brownwoodchamber.org. Entries may also be dropped off at the Chamber at 600 E. Depot St.

Categories include Best Couple, Best Family, Best Group, Most Creative, Best Children's Costume, and Cutest Baby.

The costume contest is sponsored by Matthew Williams -- State Farm.

Winners will be announced and awarded CASH PRIZES at the Trick or Treat Trail on October 28th. For more information about the 10th Annual Trick or Treat Trail contact the Brownwood Chamber at (325) 646-9535.