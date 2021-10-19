Brownwood High band wins First Divisions at marching contest

Special to the Bulletin

The Brownwood High School Band competed in the UIL Region 7 Marching Band Contest at Mineral Wells High School Saturday, October 15th.

The band won a first-division rating from each of the three judges.

Comments from the contest judges included the following:

David Veteto, band director from Rosebud Lot ISD, stated, “Great Job! I enjoyed your performance.”

“Great Show,” wrote Doug Fulwood, band director from Royce City.

“Congratulations to the Lion Band for their outstanding work,” said BHS Band Director David Lambert.

The Lion Band now advances to the Area B Marching band competition in Denton on Saturday, October 30th. Performance time to be scheduled later this week.