Commissioners OK resolution declaring Brown as 'constitutional county'

Brown County Commissioners Court members unanimously approved a resolution Monday declaring the county as "a constitutional county, unwavering in their commitment to protect the constitutional rights of its citizens."

The court adopted the resolution at the request of Rusty Howell and a group of concerned citizens who have said the federal government is overreaching in its COVID vaccine stance. Howell and a large audience that packed the small commissioners courtroom and stood in the hallway outside the courtroom applauded after the resolution was signed.

The resolution does not mention COVID or the COVID vaccine but states the commissioners court "is determined to stand as a constitutional county" and recited the rights recited rights including freedom of expression, speech, association, religion, press and petition, the right to keep and bear arms, the right to protection from government overreach and the right not to be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.

The resolution states the Brown County "recognizes, respects and upholds the First and Second Amendment rights and will use "all legal means at its disposal to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Texas" any efforts to "unconstitutionally restrict" those rights.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said the resolution "reminds all of us of our oath of office, not that we had forgotten it at all. The county tries to operates as limited as humanly possible, financially and in governance. I am in support of it."

Adopting the resolution "means a lot to us," Howell told the court. "It lets us know who we can trust, and we are honored to have you guys in a position of leadership."

Commissioner Gary Worley said the resolution had changed from the document originally presented to the court.

"I agree, but the intent and heart of it did not change at all," Howell said.

Howell made a presentation to the Brownwood City Council last week and has asked that the resolution be placed on the council's agenda for the Oct. 26 council meeting.

Howell said Brown County is the first in Texas to adopt a resolution declaring it as a constitutional county.

Worley said he knows of only three other counties in the United States that have taken a similar step -- one in New York and two in Nevada.