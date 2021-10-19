Financial planning luncheon set for Oct. 22

Brownwood Bulletin

The Young Professionals of Brown County will host a luncheon at the Brownwood Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22.

The luncheon is $15 and is payable to the Brownwood Country Club.

JB Financial Coach Jacob Bierman will share a few financial planning tips for young professionals.

Young Professionals of Brown County is a service-minded collective that caters to career minded 25-40-year-olds. Bring a business card and a dollar to enter the cash drawing. For more information, call the Brownwood Chamber at (325) 646-9535.