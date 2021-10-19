Lady Dragons finish second in district meet

Special to the Bulletin

The Bangs High School girls cross country team finished as the runner-up at the District 8-3A meet on Oct. 14.

The Lady Dragons finished second, three points behind Peaster. Joey Newton, a freshman, won the meet with a time of 13:05, Hannah Parson finished sixth, and Hadley King finished 12th, with the rest of the team close behind compiling a total of 66 points.

Coach Amanda Hargrove said, ”we battled some injuries and Covid this year, and we worked hard to finish where we finished. We are in a tough district with Brock, Peaster and Millsap. Our team has been working hard since Aug. 2 and it paid off. We are all very proud of them.”

The Lady Dragon cross country team will compete at the Regional Cross Country meet in Lubbock next Monday.