Ex-Lions coach Randy Allen to be inducted into Hall of Champions

Special to the Bulletin

Former Brownwood Lions football coach Randy Allen will be one of five people inducted later this month into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Val Rhodes, Class of 1972; Casey Pachall, Class of 2009; Luke Chastain, lass of 2011; and Mike Smith, class of 1990, will be inducted.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Allen has been coaching for 48 years. He has served as the head coach for 39 years, leading his teams to the playoffs 37 seasons. He has the third most wins of any coach in the history of Texas High School football, with a record of 414-90-6.

A scholarship recipient in football, Allen attended SMU, where he played football and baseball and graduated with a BA degree in 1972. He went on to earn his Master’s degree in Education at Texas A&M.

Allen began his head coaching career at Ballinger High School from 1980-1984. He followed legendary Coach Wood at Brownwood High School from 1986-1990. He had the privilege to coach the current Brownwood Head Coach Sammy Burnett. In 1991 he returned to his alma mater, Abilene Cooper. He left Abilene for Highland Park High School in 1999.

This year, 2021, marks Coach Allen’s 22nd season at Highland Park, where he has a record of 261 wins and 31 losses. With 854 wins, the HP Football program has the most wins in history of Texas High School football. Under Allen, HP’s home record is 109-2.

The 2005 Scots won the first State Championship in 48 years with a record of 15-0. The 2016 team (14-2), the 2017 team (15-1) and the 2018 team (16-0 each won State Championships. HP is only the 18th team in the history of Texas high school football to win three consecutive state titles. Sportswriters have called HP’s 2017 dramatic come-from-behind win against Manvel, 53-49, the greatest State Championship game in UIL history.

Allen served on the Board of Directors of the THSCA from 1986-89 and was President of the THSCA in 1994-95. He was coach of the North All-Star Team in 1997. He was named Division 1-4A Coach of the Year for 2005 by the Sports Writers of Texas, Gerald Ford Texas High School Coach of the Year, and also inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame and the THSCA Hall of Honor.

In 2006 he was awarded the Bayard H. Friedman Hero Award as Coach of the Year. In 2008 he was the Dallas Cowboys Coach of the Week for HP’s 700th victory. He was the 2009 Tom Landry Coach of the Year. In 2014 he received the FCA Grant Teaff Lifetime Achievement Award and the FCA Tom Landry Coach of the Year award. In 2016 he was selected for the AFCA Power of Influence Award.

Allen was the 2018 DMN All-Area Coach of the Year. District 15-5A Coach of the year, the Don Shula National High School Coach of the Year for the NFL in 2017 and the NFHS National Coach of the Year in 2018. He is also a 2017 SMU Distinguished Alumni recipient.

Allen’s belief in the power of faith and integrity in the lives of players and their communities led him to write “Coaching by the Book – The Purpose and Passion of a High School Coach,” published in 2006, and “Coaching Character” published in 2010.

He and his wife Carolyn have been married for 46 years. Their children are Zac, wife Jennie, grandchildren Conner, Kate, Caroline and Cooper; and Ashley Flowers, husband Pete, grandchildren Paul, Carolyn, James and Drew.