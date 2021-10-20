TGIF: However you measure it, my cup overfloweth

Brownwood Bulletin

Personally, I was late to the coffee bandwagon. Good coffee, I mean.

So after going to the kitchen for my third cup the other morning and seeing that my wife was emptying the pot, I knew I must confess. I like coffee. Good coffee, I mean.

Adding insult to injury, my wife looked at me appreciatively and said lovingly, “Thanks for saving me the last cup.”

Well, sure. You’re welcome.

Oh, and if you want, I can you make another pot. No, she said, no need to bother.

Oh, I answered, it’s not any bother. I’d be delighted to do that if you want me to.

No, thanks.

To be honest with myself again, I must say that this “third cup” I planned to pour might have been more than just my “third cup,” depending on how you measure cups of coffee. How are we supposed to measure cups of coffee anyway?

If I was a wagering man, I would wager that almost every man and woman in the United States would say that a cup of coffee measures eight ounces. But apparently, that’s really not the case.

I had a few minutes to spare before savoring my final drop of the day’s last cup of coffee, so I looked it up.

Our accepted system for measuring liquids is built on the fact that one cup equals eight ounces, that two cups equal one pint, that two pints equal one quart, and that four quarts equal one gallon. That’s basic, right?

Well, not necessarily. It varies depending on the nation in which you happen to find yourself. I’ve never seen something so basic get so complicated. What’s more, according to my research, the coffee industry marches to its own drummer.

Two officially recognized coffee associations determine the standards for coffee. These standards are used as guidelines worldwide when it comes to brewing coffee.

The National Coffee Association of the United States of America has set the “Golden Ratio” of one to two tablespoons of coffee per six ounces of water. And the Specialty Coffee Association of America has set the “Golden Cup Standard” of 55 grams of coffee per one liter of water.

I didn’t do the math on those metric measurements, but I’m told it means both coffee associations have set the standard for brewing coffee based on a six-ounce allotment of coffee. So, an official “cup” of coffee is not eight ounces, it’s six ounces.

When you visit your favorite coffee house, your barista probably uses the six-ounce coffee cop standard. When you purchase packaged coffee, the instructions are based on the six-ounce coffee cup standard.

Universally, coffee machine manufacturers use the six-ounce coffee cup standard. For example, my coffee maker produces a maximum of 12 “cups” of coffee. But each of these “cups” is six ounces, not eight.

I realize that just because a standard exists, it doesn’t mean that your favorite local restaurant strictly adheres to it. But at most national chains, where inventories might be more closely monitored, a six-ounce cup is the rule. To make things more complicated, specialty coffees have differing “cup” sizes.

I’m old school. Really old school. I still count a cup as being eight ounces. All three of the coffee cups I routinely use — depending on which one is clean at the time — can easily hold 16 ounces of beverage and still have room to add and stir some cream and sugar. Please don’t criticize. I can report that I’ve cut the sugar I add by half this summer.

I’m not one of those purists who takes his coffee black, so maybe it’s not the coffee itself I enjoy as much as what goes in it. I sometimes say I prefer a little coffee with my cream, although that is an exaggeration. Please, none of this half-and-half stuff. Heavy cream, if you don’t mind. If you’ve not tried it, don’t knock it.

However, there seems to be trouble brewing for us coffee drinkers. Prices appear poised to climb significantly.

While the pandemic is being blamed for all sorts of shortages in consumer products, the coffee bean crunch is primarily a result of changing weather patterns in Brazil — too little rain. Meanwhile, a severe freeze in the same country has reduced the supplies of sugar.

But we can work this out. If we all switch to the six-ounce cup standard, we would automatically cut our consumption 25 percent. So, when you’ve had two cups of coffee, you’ve only had 12 ounces, not 16.

Can we survive? Sure, we can. I’ll brew that second pot after all.

Gene Deason is editor emeritus of the Brownwood Bulletin. His column “TGIF” appears on Fridays. He may be contacted at tgifcolumn@yahoo.com.