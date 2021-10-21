Boo Bash Halloween fall festival set for Oct. 30 in downtown Brownwood

Special to the Bulletin

Brownwood's inaugural Halloween fall festival Boo Bash will be from 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, presented by Texas Jaycees president Charity Adams and Wonderland Products Travis G. Curry, along with Draco's Janitorial and Auto Detailing, ROC, TexasBank and Elisabeth Barber Designs.

Festivities will be in Historical Downtown Brownwood. There will be games, prizes, vendors, food and Halloween inspired events. The winners from the Fall Showcase 21 will perform and winners will be announced along with entertainment from our local schools all over Brown County and a live show from JoJo Faireee sponsored by 10 Mile Productions. The CHLSY Band will be the headliners that night, sponsored by Pioneer Tap house and Earth & Noble. There will be a DJ inspired GLOW dance party to end the night,

Stone's Grove will have a "Nightmare on Anderson Street inspired Adults Section with CJ's portable Cigar Lounge available, a Halloween costume contest for adults, teens and children. A window display contest with all the businesses downtown is sure to be a blast. Non-profits will have a trunk or treat row section sponsored by Shaw's Marketplace. Texas Massage Academy and Day Spa will be doing there 13th annual trick or treating down Center Street. On Lee Street there will be a kids carnival "Spooktacular Spooktacular" hosted by the Early Band Boosters.

Thank you also to sponsors, Tonya Holland realtor with Donnie Stegemoller Realtor, Pamela Svoboda with First National Bank Mortgage, Visit Brownwood, Grider Paving, Moore Printing, KOXE, Brownwood News, Heartland Phone Repair.

Vendor spots available, just reach out to Travis Curry at 325- 200- 6793 or email ravenwolf1127@yahoo.com