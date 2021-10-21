Brown County United Way announces No Shave November

Special to the Bulletin

Are you ready to ditch your razor for a good cause?

The Brown County United Way has a new event starting Nov. 1 called No Shave November.

“We are looking for anyone who will grow some facial hair to show they care," said Bradlee Dodds, executive director of the Brown County United Way. "Stop shaving on Nov. 1 and let your beard grow wild and free until Nov. 30. Ask people on Facebook to support your stubble by making a donation to the Brown County United Way.”

At the end of the month, the Brown County United Way will hand out eight awards.

* The Top Whisker: top fundraiser

* Most Valuable Beard (MVB): the participant who did the most to spread the word

* Beard of the Year: best beard

* The Platinum Trophy: participant with the grayest/whitest beard

* Shoulda Shaved November: participant with the worst beard

* Bevy of Beards: company or organization with the most participants

* The Baby Face: participant with the least beard growth

* Shaving the Best for Last: people’s choice participant

Micah Jaynes, owner of Pioneer Tap House, has agreed to partner with the Brown County United Way and will chair this event.

“I am excited to work with the Brown County United to raise awareness about the Annual Community Campaign and help raise money for the 17 agencies that are working hard to meet the needs in our community," Jaynes said. “I think it will be a fun event and benefit our community at the same time.”

Those that are interested in participating can simply register through the Brown County United Way website at browncountyunitedwaytx.com. There will also be a meeting at Pioneer Tap House on Tuesday, October 26th at 5:30pm to kick-off the event and answer questions.