Brownwood 6th trade teams dompete in Coggin Intermediate Basketball Championship

Special to the Bulletin

Coggin Intermediate School (CIS) held its annual 6th Grade Basketball Championship games on Monday, October 18, in the Brownwood High School gymnasium.

Two championship games were held, one for the top two boy teams and one for the top two girl teams. The girls played first with Team 3 (Maroon) taking on Team 4 (White).

“Team 3 went undefeated for the year and won a close championship battle. Team 4 had two losses on the year and both were at the hands of Team 3,” said BHS Girls Coordinator/Head Basketball Coach, Heather Hohertz. “I want to thank Coach Haylee Ratliff for bringing back our after-school intramural program. I have my varsity players go and coach weekly. They have a lot of fun interacting with the future of the Lady Lion Program. I really enjoyed working with all the teams and getting to know every girl that participated in the program.”

With a final score of 24-14, the team that earned the 2021 6th Grade Girls Basketball Championship title (Team 3/Maroon) included players Taylor Newman (#15), Kaydence Chandler (#11), Amarrea Thomas (#24), Alyssa Altstatt (#10), Jayzlee Stevenson (#12), and Taleah Fluckers (#3).

Earning second place for the season (Team 4/White) were players Jami Patterson (#3), Kendall Ratliff (#10), Jaidyn Hope (#11), Sinclair Brown (#12), Macie Smith (#15), Geyer Stewardson (#20), Corinne Sheffield (#22), and Alen Bernal (#23).

For the boys, the championship game came down to the final buzzer. The “Golden Boys” took on the “Legends” for the 2021 6th Grade Boys Basketball Championship title. The Golden Boys came out on top, beating the undefeated Legends 22-20.

Brody Bolton led the Legends in points with 10, while Eli Waldrop and Javier Garcia both made 4 points and Davis Emmett with 2. Carter Massey had the team-leading 12 points for the Golden Boys. Blake Locker and Makaio Hansen each made 4 points and Chris Wells came away with 2.

“I want to thank everyone who made the championship games possible for these young student athletes,” stated CIS Coach, Brandon Brown. “A huge thank to Coach Parker and his basketball team for their help and mentoring throughout the year. Thank you to the Athletic Department at the high school, as well as Coach Parker and Coach Hohertz for the use of the high school gym and refereeing our championship games. Thank you to Mr. Musgrove for all the pictures and videos. Congratulations to all players on their season.”

Playing for the Golden Boys were Carter Massey, Blake Locker, Makaio Hansen, Chris Wells, Jackson Millwee, Maddox Mendoza, Noah Baxley, and Alejandro Gomez.

Legends players included Brody Bolton, Gus Stegemoller, Eli Waldrop, Javier Garcia, Davis Emmett, Cameron Tucker, and Daelin Griffin.

Highlights from the games are viewable on the Brownwood ISD website at: www.brownwoodisd.org/6thBBC.