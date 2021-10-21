Deputies, DPS apprehend four juveniles in Bangs house burglary

Brown County Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, took four juveniles into custody after responding to a burglary in process call Wednesday in Bangs, the sheriff's office said.

According to an email from the sheriff's office:

On Wednesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to aburglary in progress call in the city of Bangs. Deputy Andre Smoot arrived and observed noises coming from the residence. Once he made entry in to the residence, subjects fled the house.

Smoot was assisted by other deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety in the apprehension of four juveniles. Two of the juveniles were sent to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center by the Brown County Juvenile Probation Department.

"We want to urge the citizens of Brown County to contact your local law enforcement agency with any suspicious activity that you observe," the sheriff's office said in the email. "Together we can make a difference in our communities."