Dubon Family Foundation pays it forward with donation to first responders

For Porfirio and Jennifer Dubon, a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Dubon Family Foundation to Brown County first responders is a way of "paying forward."

The husband-and-wife duo, who both retired after 20-year Air Force careers, made the donation Monday in the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting. The Dubons are owners of the Stagecoache Music Event Center in Early.

"I'm speechless," Brown County Judge Paul Lilly said as the court prepared to accept the donation. "We're all elected officials and it's not often elected officials are speechless. But thank you."

The Dubons went on to explain the foundation has also given $10,000 each to the cities of Brownwood and Early and the American Legion post.

The Dubons created the foundation a few years ago as a way to help veterans, first responders and youth.

"Our foundation just wanted to pay forward, and we hope you can accept it and make good use of it," " Porfirio Dubon told commissioners.

The Stagecoache hosted a musical tribute on the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. "We thought it was just the right thing to acknowledge those who have served for the last 20 years, who served during 9-11 trying to rescue people," Porfirio Dubon said.

He was stationed at the Pentagon after the 9-11 terrorist attack and had a friend who was in the Pentagon when the building was hit. "It hit close to home and we thought it's time to acknowledge them and recognize them," he said.

Porfirio Dubon is from the Honduras, and Jennifer is from Virginia. They met while serving in the Air Force.

Both started out in the enlisted ranks and earned commissions. Porfirio Dubon retired as a major; his wife retired as a captain.

After leaving the Air Force, they lived in California, where Porfirio worked as a government contractor and Jennifer worked in civil service.

"We decided it was time to leave the government and move on to other things, and we decided Texas is where we wanted to call home," Jennifer Dubon said. "We have some family here and so we ended up back here in Texas."