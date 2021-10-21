Redistricting plans put Brown County in new house, senate districts

Redistricting plans approved by the Texas Legislature -- which have not yet been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott -- place Brown County in House District 68 consisting of 12 counties in January 2023, and in Senate District 10, which will expand from its current home in Tarrant County to include several rural counties.

Brown County will remain in House District 60, where the representative is Glenn Rogers, and in Senate District 24, where the senator is Dawn Buckingham, through the end of 2022.

House District 68 is represented by David Spiller, a Republican from Jacksboro and an attorney. The Senate District 10 seat is held by Beverly Powell, a Democrat from Burleson. Powell is a real estate professional and small business owner.

State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, has announced he is running for the newly redrawn Senate District 10, which has been primed for a GOP pickup under the proposed map, the Texas Tribune reported.

Rogers has announced he will seek re-election to the redrawn House District 60.