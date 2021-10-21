Spookghetti supper to benefit animal center will be Oct. 26

The location of the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center's Spookghetti fundraiser is new for this year, but the intent is the same: to raise money, through the sale of tasty spaghetti dinners, to benefit Corinne T. Smith Animal Center.

Spookghetti will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- or sold out -- Tuesday, Oct. 26 at the Depot, at 600 E. Depot St. in Brownwood.

Just as it was last year, when the event was held Adams Street Community Center, the supper will be drive-through, with meals served curbside to folks in their vehicles.

Meals cost $10 each and will consist of spaghetti, salad and garlic bread, with sauces that are donated by local restaurants. The spaghetti is being cooked by the Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat kitchen staff.

Board members, staff and volunteers with the animal center will serve the meals.

Spookghetti -- which in previous years was known as Spayghetti -- is one of the animal center's major fundraisers of the year.

Tickets will be available at the location and are also available at the center and the center's resale shop. Board member Betty Cass said people can also call her at 325-642-7357 for tickets.

Cass said major supporters for this year's event are Landmark Life, Citizens National Bank, Brown County Abstract, MCBank, Nelson Wholesale, Big Country Ford, Bruner Auto Group, Ingram Concrete, Lahonda Blevins and Quality Body Works