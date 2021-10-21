Val Rhodes to be inducted into Gordon Wood Hall of Champions

Special to the Bulletin

Val Rhodes, a 1972 graduate of Brownwood High School, will be inducted into the Gordon Wood Hall of Champions.

Additionally, Casey Pachall, Class of 2009; Luke Chastain, class of 2011; Mike Smith, class of 1990; and former Lions coach Randy Allen will be inducted.

The induction ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center in Brownwood. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 each, and tables are available for $280. That includes a catered lunch and opportunity to hear from and interact with inductees and past inductees.

Rhodes, while serving in the capacity as student athletic trainer, was a three-year letterman in football, a two-year letterman in track and a member of the 1969-70 state football team.

In his senior year, he served as the 1971-72 student council vice president and was a senior class Junior Rotarian. As a sophomore he served as class vice president for the spring and president of the sophomore all-school choir. He was a two-year member of the a cappella choir where he was an area and regional selection.

Rhodes received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas, with a major in biology, minor in chemistry; he also received his teacher certification. He received his Master of Science in science education in 1987, and principal certification from Texas Woman’s University.

He served as head basketball coach at Dallas Seagoville, Dallas Sunset, and Dallas H. Grady Spruce high schools, and for 20 years he served as lead coach for the Dallas Mavericks Summer Hoop Camp for youth. He has spent 32 years as a high school chemistry teacher at eight different schools including H. Grady Spruce High School.

While serving at Spruce he was two-time teacher of the year, served as an assistant principal for five years, and was inducted into the H. Grady Spruce Teacher Hall of Fame in 2020. Also at Spruce, he also served as head basketball coach where many of his players went on to play Division I sports, play in the NFL, and play in the NBA.

At Spruce, he was a five-time co-district coach of the year, member of the board of directors and president of the Dallas High School Coaches Association. His teams won district, bi-district, and area. Rhodes also reached the Sweet 16 (regional) twice and the Elite 8 once.

For more than 45 years, he has worked with youth and young adults within the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex as a chemistry teacher, administrator, science instructional specialist and instructional coach. He has trained teachers in different forms of teaching processes, mediated learning, and various reading programs to increase student fluency and comprehension.

He is the owner of the Rhodes Educational Network LLC., an educational consulting company that provides educational resources, mentoring, tutoring, reading fluency, comprehension strategies, as well as interventions to organizations and individuals. To help those organizations and families who don’t have the financial resources to receive his interventions, he has founded the Coach Val Rhodes Youth Foundation.

He is also a business partner and serves on the Advisory Board of Directors of Basketball Shooting LLC., a company that supplies high quality instruction and videos to improve three-point shooting and free throws found at Basketballschooting.com.

He has been married for 37 years to his wife Alana and they have two children, Alyssa and Cameron.