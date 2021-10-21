Workforce Solutions presents award to Brownwood Municipal Development District

Special to the Bulletin

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas hosted a 25th Anniversary Celebration and Sterling Awards Ceremony Wednesday in Abilene, where award recipients included the Brownwood Municipal Development District.

The event included remarks from key leaders including Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna, a short video commemorating recent successes, and a Sterling Awards presentation.

Sterling Awards recognize economic development, community, and education organizations for their partnership. “The Sterling Award recipients are special partners who have consistently collaborated and supported workforce development initiatives over the past 25 years,” said Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Executive Director Mary Ross. “The initiatives benefit businesses, communities, and residents across West Central Texas.” The Brownwood Municipal Development District was honored during the ceremony.

Other recipients included: 2-1-1 A Call for Help, City of Abilene, Abilene Industrial Foundation, Breckenridge Economic Development Corporation, Cisco College, Development Corporation of Abilene, Development Corporation of Snyder, Eastland Economic Development Corporation, Ranger College, Region XIV Education Service Center, Sweetwater Enterprise for Economic Development, Inc., Texas Midwest Community Network, Texas State Technical College, and Western Texas College.

