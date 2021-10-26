HPU’s to host UIL workshops on Nov. 10

Special to the Bulletin

Howard Payne University’s Student Speaker Bureau (SSB) speech and debate team invites area high HPU’s to host UIL workshops on Nov. 10school UIL teams to participate in its speech and debate workshop and journalism events workshop. The events will be held at HPU’s Mabee University Center and the Paul and Jane Meyer Faith and Life Leadership Center on Wednesday, November 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day will feature training in prose, poetry, extemporaneous, LD debate and CX debate as well as editorial, news, feature and headline writing. HPU’s award-winning SSB speech and debate team will provide all speech and debate instruction. Staff members of HPU’s Yellow Jacket student newspaper will provide journalism training.

Dr. Julie Welker, professor of communication and chair of the Department of Communication, shared the HPU students’ enthusiasm for the event.

“Our team loves helping area high school students grow in their UIL academic pursuits, and preparing them for UIL competition in speech, debate and journalism,” she said. “We want UIL sponsors and coaches to be prepared to coach their students and feel that their students are prepared for competition.”

The cost is $30 per student. Although not included in the cost, lunch will be available on campus or at local restaurants. Those interested in attending can register online at www.hputx.edu/uilworkshop.

For further information on the workshop, contact Welker at jwelker@hputx.edu.