Dubon Family Foundation donates $10,000 to Brownwood first responders

Brownwood City Council members accepted a $10,000 donation Tuesday from the Dubon Family Foundation for police and first responders.

The funds will be equally divided between the Brownwood police and fire departments for the following uses:

Police

The police department wants to to purchase:

* Automatic Vehicle Locator stations for dispatch, which would enable dispatchers to see the locations of ambulances and fire vehicles in Brown County.

* Shorter, sturdier antennas for patrol vehicles and portable radios.

* Replace old shelving and storage equipment in the armory and create a SWAT office.

* Continue improvements to the shooting range.

Fire

With the retirement of Nike the arson dog, the department wanted something fun and educational to get children interested in fire prevention. The department recently purchased a used fire safety trailer which will be used at school and events, and will teach children how to get out of a smoke-filled environment. The trailer was purchased knowing it needed some technology upgrades and exterior updating.

The receipt of the Dubon Family Foundation funds will allow the project to be completed and placed into service.

Background

Porfirio and Jennifer Dubon are Air Force veterans and owners of the Stagecoach music event center in Brownwood. The Dubons created the foundation to benefit first responders, veterans and youth, saying the foundation is a way of "paying forward."

Last week, the Dubons appeared in the Brown County Commissioners Court to donate $10,000 from the donation to the county's first responders. Commissioners court members acted on a recommendation from Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Darrell Johnston to divide the money between the county's nine volunteer fire department.

The Dubons also announced the foundation is donating $10,000 to the City of Early and $10,000 to the American Legion post.