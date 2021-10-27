Group makes another pitch for constitutional city resolution

Making his second appearance before the Brownwood City Council, Bangs resident Rusty Howell asked Mayor Stephen Haynes and the council to sign a resolution declaring Brownwood a constitutional city.

Approving such a resolution wasn't on the council's agenda, and Howell -- accompanied by a large group of like-minded citizens -- spoke during the citizens presentation portion of the agenda.

Howell and other citizens have said sought declarations of a constitutional city and county to help protect against government overreach from COVID vaccine mandates.

Brown County Commissioners Court members signed a resolution earlier this month.

Speaking to the council Tuesday, Howell said he was disappointed that the resolution was not on the council's agenda. Howell noted that Haynes had given his views at the Oct. 12 council meeting and he asked to hear the council's views.

"I do applaud the grass roots effort to rally people together with a cause you believe in," councilman Walker Willey said. "I agree with the mayor that we did all vow and swear to uphold the constitution when we took office. I don’t believe signing another piece of paper or slapping something on a website does anything that would hold water. I don’t believe this local government infringes on people’s rights."

Noting Brownwood's population of about 18,000, Out of a Brownwood population of about 18,000, Willey noted that the group consisted of 75 to 100 citizens. "That to me is not an accurate representation of the full population of Brownwood," Willey said.

Willey also noted that none of the speakers at the Oct. 12 council meeting live in Brownwood. Furthermore, at the last meeting five or six speakers stood up and not a single speaker lives in the city limits of Brownwood.

Councilman Ed McMillian said, “The request that you presented last time that made me totally against the resolution is the fact that you requested us to go to the industrial park and tell them if they carried through their mandate, you want us to tell them we’re going to pull local funding. And you requested us to go to private businesses and tell them they can’t require a mandate for a mask. I’m not going to do that. They own that property and I was against it because you are asking us to the do the same thing Biden is doing over at 3M. I can’t do that.”

Councilwoman Melody Nowowiejski said council members have already sworn to uphold the constitution. "We are in a city that is under state laws that abide by the constitution and federal laws that abide by the constitution," Nowowiejski said. "We’ve done what you’re asking.”

Haynes said he and City Manager Emily Crawford met with representatives of industry. "We passed on to them a possible resolution that we have agreed to fund and have already set up a COVID testing facility," Haynes said. "I hope testing will be offered in lieu of vaccinations at our cost. All the facilities were told that, that we would make that available to their employees. The bottom line is we said if there’s anything we can do to prevent the mandates locally, through testing or otherwise, would you please let us know. And we left the ball in their court.”