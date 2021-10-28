Dr. Todd Gray to be next senior pastor at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church

Special to the Bulletin

Dr. Todd Gray, who is the senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis, will be the next senior pastor at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood.

A press release states:

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Dr. Todd Gray preached in view of a call to be the next senior pastor at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. On Saturday, Oct. 23, there was a meet and greet and time for questions and answers. After preaching during both morning services on Oct. 24, Coggin’s membership voted unanimously to call Gray as its next senior pastor.

He will officially begin work the week leading up to Sunday, Dec. 5.

Gray is currently the senior pastor at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis, where he has served for the past 10 years. He also serves as the chaplain for Ennis High School’s football team.

Gray has served as a senior pastor for a total of 15 years. He graduated cum laude from Angelo State University in 2002. He received a master of divinity in 2011 and his doctor of ministry in expository preaching in 2017 from Southwestern Theological Seminary.

Gray and his wife, Tammy, both served as captains in the United States Air Force before surrendering to the ministry. Tammy is a Christian romance novelist and has published 12 books.

Todd and Tammy have three children. Isaac is a junior in high school, Autumn is a freshman in high school, and Christian is a sixth grader.

Gray said, “I am grateful and humbled by the Lord that he is going to allow me to serve at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church. Brownwood and Brown County is a wonderful community that makes me feel like I am heading back home. I am filled with expectation about what God is going to do in and through Coggin for the sake of the Gospel and his glory."