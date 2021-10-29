Brown County 4-H news and updates

Brownwood Bulletin

Dates to remember

November

1 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 4:30pm – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 5:15pm at Double H Mercantile

4 – Deadline to Enter Fort Worth & Sand Hills Stock Show

5 – Early 4-H Fundraiser 4:00pm-6:00pm at Double H Mercantile

11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day

13 – State/County Swine Validation 8:00am – 10:00am at the Youth Fair Barns

14 – Brownwood 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Brownwood Middle School

14 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at Bangs High School

16 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Extension Office

17 – District 7 4-H Food Show in Abilene

20 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am – 12:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns

21 – 4-H Sheep & Goat Club Meeting 6:30pm at the Youth Fair Barns

22 – Major Stock Show Entry Night 4:30pm – 7:00pm at the Extension Office

23 – Deadline to Enter San Angelo, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, & Texas Elite Stock Shows

23 -Deadline to Enter Brown County Youth Fair

25-26 – Extension Office Closed for Thanksgiving Holidays

Major stock show and youth fair entry nights

Every year we have two nights in November that we designate for families who want to enter the major stock shows and Brown County Youth Fair. The only way you can enter the major stock shows is if you bought state tags. The two nights we are having stock show sign up is Nov. 1 and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

If you are planning on entering Ft. Worth or Sandhills Stock Show, you will need to attend the night of Nov. 1 because the deadline to enter Ft. Worth and Sandhills Stock Show is Nov. 4.

The deadline to enter Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Texas Elite Gilt Show, and San Angelo Stock Show is Nov. 23.

This will be your opportunity to enter the Brown County Youth Fair at this time. We are setting a deadline to enter the Youth Fair on Nov. 23.

Brown County Youth Fair checklist

The Brown County Youth Fair is approaching fast. Everyone should have your animals if you are planning on entering in the Livestock Division of the Youth Fair. There are a few other things that have to be done in order to participate in the Brown County Youth Fair. Below is a check list for you to go by to make sure you are covered.

- Enroll in 4-H

- Attend Validation (have your animal validated for county or state)

- Purchase a Youth Fair Membership (this is mandatory if you are entering livestock or home economics)

- Fill out an entry form for the Brown County Youth Fair (Deadline to enter is Nov. 23)

The Horse Show has been moved to the spring; therefore, the horse validation has been postponed to a later date. You will not be entering horses for the Brown County Youth Fair. We will update families as we receive more information.

Quality counts for major stock shows

In order to enter and show livestock at any major stock show in Texas your child must have completed the Quality County verification.

Junior - Grades 3 - 5

Intermediate - Grades 6 - 8

Senior - 9 - 12

Your child will only have to take the quality counts verification 1 time per age division. They will take it for 3rd, 6th, and 9th grade.

To register for the quality counts verification, follow this link: https://www.texaslivestockvalidation.com/qc/qcregister.aspx

4-H Livestock projects

If you are needing assistance with finding a 4-H livestock project such as swine for upcoming county and/or state shows, please contact Nick Gonzales or Scott Anderson at the Extension Office.

If you already have your livestock project and would like for the agents to come, check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

Swine county and state validation

It is that time to start getting ready for the Brown County Youth Fair and Major Stock Shows. The most important step in doing this is validating your animals. Swine validation Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. There will not be a county validation make up day.

If you are planning on participating in the Brown County Youth Fair, you need to make sure your animal is present the day of validation. If you ordered state tags and have not paid for them, come by the Extension Office ASAP. You must be enrolled in 4-H before the date of validation.

Brown County Fair Association workdays

October 30, 8:00 - 12:00 ; November 20, 8:00 - 12:00; January 8, 8:00 - 12:00.

Participation is mandatory in one of the days to receive premium checks from Brown County Youth Fair Premium Auction in addition to having required thank you notes to buyers. Appropriate attire is mandatory, which will be jeans (long pants) and closed toed shoes. In the event you were unable to participate in at least one of these workdays you must write a one-page essay as to why you were unable to attend and present it in person at the February board meeting to the entire board of directors for consideration.

Life 101 -- session 1

Life 101 is a youth program that focuses on filling in the missing pieces and assisting with the strategies to successfully launch into adulthood. The goal is to eliminate the idea of “Learning from their mistakes”.

Session 1 Topics:

Banking, Managing Money/Budgeting and Credit Cards

Who: Brown County 4-H members 9th – 12th grade

1st Workshop: Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at Citizens National Bank RSVP By: Nov. 2.

If you would like more information, contact Nick Gonzales at the Brown County Extension Office.

Brown County 4-H Project Show

The Brown County 4-H Project Show will be held on Saturday, December 4th at the Brown County Youth Fair Barns. Details for the show will be posted at a later date. Mark your calendars and we look forward to seeing you on December 4th.

New for 2022

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Announces New Calf Scramble Event for 2022 “Super Scramble” event will award up to $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youth. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its new Calf Scramble event, “Super Scramble,” which will debut Saturday, March 19.

The Super Scramble is an extension of one of RODEOHOUSTON®’s fan-favorite events, Calf Scramble, which is held nightly after the rodeo action. The Super Scramble will invite the 19 “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous 19 Calf Scramble performances, to participate in the event. The 19 scramblers will attempt to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant will be awarded a cash prize based on their performance.

Super Scramble Cash Prizes Payout:

First catch: $10,000

Second catch: $6,000

Third catch: $4,000

All remaining catchers: $2,000

Non-catchers: $1,000

Total purse for Super Scramble performance: $42,000

Cash prizes will be distributed to winners upon completing their calf scramble project and returning to the show the following year.

San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo

Limited to first 80 entries

Participants must have reached their 13th, but not 19th birthday on or by Feb. 1, 2022

20 students compete in 4 separate scrambles

A purchase certificate will be issued to each of the top 10 contestants catching a calf in one of the four go-arounds.

FINALS: Top 16 Contestants come back! (Top 4 in each go-round)

Top 8 in Finals receive scholarships

Places 9-16 receive additional $250 purchase certificate.

San Antonio Stock Show – February 9th – 28th, 2022

Participants must have reached their 12th, but not their 18th birthday on January 1st and not be enrolled beyond their junior year in high school.

Entry deadline for calf scramble is NOVEMBER 15, 2021.

If you are planning on participating in any of the other calf scrambles, please contact Nick Gonzales at the Extension Office.