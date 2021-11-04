CASA in the Heart of Texas joins churches in Stand Sunday

Brownwood Bulletin

Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA in the Heart of Texas is joining alongside them.

“It takes a community to care for children, and that’s what these places of worship are – a community,” said Michelle Wells, Executive Director of CASA in the Heart of Texas. “Our hope is to inform all the diverse faith organizations in our area on ways they can make a difference for the children in foster care in Brown, Comanche, and Mills counties.”

On any given day, there are approximately 184 children in the child welfare system from our service area. Children come into foster care when their families are in crisis and are sometimes placed in foster homes far away from everyone and everything they know and love. Through no fault of their own, they face the risk of negative outcomes like homelessness, substance use and incarceration.

“Every one of these children, whatever their current circumstances, deserves every possible chance to succeed in life,” said Wells.

In addition to praying for these children and their families on Stand Sunday, Wells explained that faith organizations can make a difference by partnering with CASA in the Heart of Texas and encouraging members to become CASA volunteer Advocates.

CASA volunteer Advocates are everyday citizens from the community who are screened and trained and appointed by a judge to advocate for these children’s best interests. Advocates are designated to serve one child or sibling group and evaluate their well-being by getting to know them and speaking with all relevant contacts in their lives, including their parents, foster parents, family of origin, teachers, therapists and more. Their first priority is reunifying the child with their parents, whenever safe and possible. When this is not an option, they advocate for the child to live with other family members or a loving adoptive family. Whatever the case, they provide a consistent presence for the child throughout their time in foster care, and ensure they’re connected with a lifetime network of support that will help them succeed.

While Stand Sunday is sponsored by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO), CASA in the Heart of Texas encourages all people and groups to get involved in supporting these children and families.

“Whether you’re religious or not, and whether you practice prayer or not, we hope you will think of children in foster care on Stand Sunday,” Wells said. “We also hope you’ll consider ways you can support these children and their families, like becoming a CASA volunteer Advocate.”

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer Advocate, visit www.casabrownwood.org or www.BecomeACASA.org. The next information session is Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 5:30 P.M. at 901 Avenue B in Brownwood, Texas