Veterans Day program set in Brownwood

Veterans will be honored at a Veterans Day program beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial.

The Early Chamber of Commerce, thanks to sponsors, will serve lunch to veterans at VFW Post 3278, 2300 Stephen F. Austin in Brownwood

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony, which will honor retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jeffrey Lemmons. Lemmons is Brownwood‘s highest ranking veteran.

A plaque honoring Lemmons will be placed at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial.

Buckingham is the first Republican to represent Travis County in the Texas Senate and is the first woman to represent Texas Senate district 24. She was the Victory Chairperson for the Republican party for the state in 2018.

Although Buckingham has Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and Fort Hood in Killeen in her Senate District, she will be spending Veterans Day in Brownwood. She is running for Texas Land Commissioner and will be the first woman to hold that office if elected. Also if elected, she will be chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board.

State Rep. Glenn Rogers is also on the program.

Chairs will be available, but attendees may want to bring lawn chairs.