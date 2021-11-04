Wreaths Across America to honor veterans' graves

Mary Lee Bailey Shelton / Special to the Bulletin

Veterans from every war since the Texas Revolution are buried in Greeneleaf Cemetery.

The local chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is working to honor these Brown County heroes by selling Christmas wreaths for every veteran’s grave. To that end, Brownwood’s Welcome W. Chandler Chapter DRT is a 2021 sponsor of Wreaths Across America (WAA). Chapter members are selling wreaths for $15 each.

WAA works to honor millions of fallen American veterans around the world with the objective to, “remember our fallen heroes, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.”

On Saturday, Dec. 18, DRT will host a public ceremony to tell the heroes’ stories and coordinate a community effort to lay a wreath on each veteran’s graves. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free ceremony honoring Brown County heroes. Attendees will be encouraged to personally place wreaths on graves. When placing the wreaths, participants are encouraged to say the veterans’ name and thank him for his or their service.

Family members of veterans are encouraged to purchase wreaths for their loved ones and at the ceremony personally place the wreath on their graves.

"I am so pleased that our local DRT chapter can participate in this international program recognizing our service men and women," said Dr. Julie Welker, president of the Welcome W. Chandler Chapter.

To accomplish their goal of honoring all 1,600 Brown County, the DRT women need the community’s help.

“We are selling wreath sponsorships to place on the headstones of veterans buried at Greenleaf,” said Nancy Lowry, DRT location coordinator of the project. “Wreaths are $15 each, and $5 of each purchase will go to support cemetery maintenance at Greenleaf, as well as educational and patriotic programs of Brownwood’s DRT.

To purchase a wreath, scan the QR code on the illustration featured with this article.

“Our mission in DRT is to promote and preserve history, educate children, and honor our ancestors. I can’t think of a better way to do this than to honor the memory of our veterans who have served to help secure the freedoms we now enjoy,” said Welker.

Welker said the WAA mission of "Remember, Honor, Teach," fits perfectly with DRT’s mission.

“We can’t do this without community support, though,” said Mary Lee Shelton, co-location coordinator for DRT. “We invite businesses, service organizations, scout troops, churches and individuals to join us in our goal of honoring every veteran at Greenleaf,” she added. To volunteer, email Shelton at mlbs1@aol.com.

Purchases ensure that a wreath, hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow, be sent to Greenleaf Cemetery, or a participating cemetery of your choice. Purchasers wanting to honor veterans buried at other area cemeteries may pick up the wreaths at the ceremony Dec. 18 and take the wreath to the desired location.

Following the Dec. 18 public ceremony at Greenleaf, volunteers will place wreaths on veterans’ graves. Families and friends who have purchased wreaths for a particular veteran may personally place the wreath on their loved one’s grave marker. If they can’t attend the ceremony, volunteers will place the wreath.

Anyone can, and is encouraged to, participate in placing wreaths at the heroes’ graves.

The volunteer will be instructed to say the veterans’ name, and thank the veteran for their service to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

The idea behind Wreaths Across America is that as long as a veteran’s name is spoken, they will never be forgotten.

For more info, contact Mary Lee Bailey Shelton at 575-644-5121 or mlbs1@aol.com