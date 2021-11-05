Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade entries accepted

Brownwood Bulletin

Entry forms for the annual Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade are now being accepted.

This year's parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The parade is open to floats, vehicles, horses, classic cars, marching bands and more.

Entry cost is $15 per entry and the deadline is Nov. 30. The parade is limited to the first 100 vehicles.

The Lighted Parade will kick off a weekend of holiday events in Brownwood including the 13th Annual Christmas Under the Stars Festival being held at the Depot on Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th. The festival will include Santa Claus, kids’ activities, and more. Saturday December 4th is the 3rd Annual Sipping Under the Stars in Downtown Brownwood. For more information about the parade, festival, or Sipping Under the Stars contact the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 325-646-9535 or visit BrownwoodChristmas.com.